New York governor signs HIV prevention law

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A newly approved law will require New York to provide inmates with information on HIV prevention when they are discharged from a prison.

Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed the legislation on Wednesday. The law says the state will give inmates information on how to go about getting free HIV testing when they are discharged.

The law specifies that inmates should also be given contact information for "HIV counseling and testing service providers" in the city or county where they intend to live upon release.

State Sen. James Sanders Jr. supported the bill and says the information given to the inmate could be lifesaving.

The state's Department of Corrections and Community Supervision says it already "substantially complies" with the law but will make any updates before it goes into effect.