WILTON — Approval was given by the Planning & Zoning Commission, on Monday, Dec. 14, for a new liquor store at 991 Danbury Road.

Anthony Taveras, who currently operates the Exit 4 liquor store in Danbury, returned to the commission on behalf of Cute Associates, LLC, to answer remaining questions and concerns from a November meeting about the store he will be running with his wife.

“The liquor store will be a small family-owned business,” he said.

“We take our jobs very seriously,” Taveras said, noting strict adherence would be paid to Connecticut Liquor Control Division regulations.

The Georgetown establishment will be a wine and liquor store, he said, operatingin the small complex just south of Branchville on Route 7.

The remodeled store will include a tasting area, Taveras said, but merely to feature new products as they arrive.

“The tasting area will not be used on a daily basis (and) we will not hold gatherings or events where people stay and hang out … as it’s not permitted by liquor control,” he said.

He explained to the commission that deliveries would be made in the back in a loading-zone area, not to block any traffic in the parking lot.

Asked about the storage of empty beer kegs, Taveras said they would not be put outside.

“Everything will be stored inside,” he said, noting it was against the state rules to do otherwise.

“In my current store I do carry kegs, but only by order (and) usually when a customer brings one back, we’re quick to send it back and we keep it in the storage room,” he said.

“I think it’s a positive thing,” Commissioner Florence Johnson said of the application. “It’s a new tenant for a retail space.”

Housing and dining

In other action, the commission accepted a new 8-30g application for 17 units to be constructed within the existing building at 2 Hollyhock Road, including five two-bedroom, six one-bedroom, and six studio apartments.

Also, an application for a four-lot subdivision at 183 Westport Road was accepted.

Both items will be open for public hearing next month.

Finally, the commission gave its unanimous approval to a continuation of temporary outdoor dining in response to Covid-19 until March 1, 2021, per state orders.

“I’m ready to start talking about making it permanent,” said Commissioner Christopher Pagliaro.

“I think it’s something that we should look at, as we get the opportunity in the coming months, to really vet something out for a more permanent basis,” Tomasetti agreed.