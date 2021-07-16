New Wilton High School track completion date pushed back by weather

WILTON — The timeline for the completion of the $973,300 Wilton High School track replacement project at Tom Fujitani Field has been slowed recently by poor weather, according to Parks and Recreation Director Steve Pierce.
At a regular Parks and Recreation meeting on July 14, Pierce said the contracted workers putting down the new track have had to work around consistent forecasts of rain for the past number of weeks. While the original date of completion was set for July 16, Pierce thinks it will take at least 10 to 12 more days of work, again dependent on weather.