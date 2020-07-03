New West Virginia State president is North Carolina provost

INSTITUTE, W.Va. (AP) — The West Virginia State University Board of Governors announced on Thursday it has chosen Nicole Pride to become the 12th president of the University.

Pride is the vice provost for academic strategy and operations at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University, according to a news release on the appointment. She has also served as a member of the chancellor’s executive cabinet, the university’s chief of staff and its chief communications officer.

Prior to joining North Carolina A&T State University, Pride served as vice president for development and communications for Child Care Services Association in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. She also worked as at IBM as a manager and in public affairs for nearly a decade.

Speaking of the new appointment, Pride said in a news release, “The opportunities for the University in the years ahead to continue to meet the economic development and prosperity needs of the state and region are immense and I am honored to be selected to lead this growth."

Pride earned a bachelor’s degrees in business management and economics from North Carolina State University, a master’s in corporate and public communications from Seton Hall University, and a doctorate in leadership studies from North Carolina A&T State University.

She replaces Anthony Jenkins, who left to become President of Coppin State University in Baltimore, Maryland. Charles Byers has served as interim president of the University since May 16.