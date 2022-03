Mohamed Ibrahim

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Gov. Tim Walz released an updated plan Thursday for how to spend the state's enormous budget surplus, including a proposal for income tax rebate checks of $1,000 per couple.

His revised supplemental budget proposal, released Monday, follows last month's announcement that the state's budget surplus has grown to $9.25 billion. It formalizes an idea he floated at the time for expanding his proposed tax rebate checks to $500 for single filers and $1,000 for married couples.