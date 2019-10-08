New Pilates studio opens in Wilton

Ribbon cutting at The Pilates Advantage in Wilton.

Pilates Advantage holds grand opening

A new Pilates studio has opened at 414 Olmstead Hill Road on the corner of Route 7.

The Pilates Advantage, owned by Mary Beth Young, offers private and group lessons and is open seven days a week.

New class offerings include a class for seniors and sport conditioning classes. Pilates complements other forms of exercise and helps strengthen and lengthen while eliminating chronic pain and preventing future injury.

For more information call 203-563-9100.