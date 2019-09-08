New Orleans closing cemetery in Garden District for repairs

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The city of New Orleans is closing a historic cemetery in the Garden District for maintenance and repairs.

Tours and public visits won't be allowed until the work is complete at Lafayette Cemetery No. 1. Appointments will be needed for funerals or visits to family tombs.

The work starts Monday. A news release says tomb owners can call the property management department for appointments.

The area was a separate city, Lafayette, when the cemetery was founded in 1833.

Novelist Anne Rice used the cemetery as the setting for her fictional Mayfair witches' family tomb.

Planned work includes fixing a water line, improving drainage, removing and repaving paths, fixing a brick wall and abandoned tombs, removing magnolia trees and thoroughly cleaning up debris.