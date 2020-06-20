New Mexico tallies 172 more COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) —

New Mexico health officials on Saturday reported 172 additional COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths.

The increases raised the state’s total number of cases to 10,430 and the death toll to 466 .

Sixty-four of the new cases, or about a third of the total, involved state or federal inmates at the Otero County Prison Facility in southern New Mexico, while 30 new cases were reported in McKinley County in northwestern New Mexico .

McKinley County residents accounted for both new deaths.

