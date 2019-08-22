New Mexico settles with 2 more behavioral health providers

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico has reached settlements with two more providers whose Medicaid claims were frozen as part of a shake-up in the state's behavioral health care system.

The state agreed Tuesday to pay TeamBuilders Counseling Services more than $1.9 million.

It agreed last month to pay more than $173,000 to Counseling Associates.

Gov. Susana Martinez's administration froze payments to 15 mental health service providers in 2013 after an audit identified $36 million in Medicaid overpayments.

The state attorney general later cleared the providers of any criminal wrongdoing, but 10 filed lawsuits.

Neither the state nor providers admitted to liability or fault under the settlement agreements.

The state Human Services Department says in a statement that Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's administration is working to resolve the remaining cases.