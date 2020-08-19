Southeastern New Mexico principal indicted in fraud case

LOVINGTON, N.M. (AP) — A southeastern New Mexico school principal has been charged in a fraud case linked to his previous role as a superintendent.

Lovington Sixth Grade Academy principal Steve Barron was indicted last month in connection with an investigation into spending at Dora Schools, the Hobbs News-Sun reported.

The New Mexico Attorney General’s Office said Barron was involved in a scheme with a cleaning company. Two others were charged in connection to the embezzlement.

Barron is charged with making or permitting false public vouchers.

Matt Baca, senior counsel at New Mexico Office of the Attorney General, said the charge stems from a contract signed in July 2016 for cleaning supplies totaling $8,403.

Barron's attorney, Daniel R. Lindsey, said his client is innocent.

“I’ve been a lawyer for 30-years and it’s pretty rare when you get somebody with absolute innocence,” Lindsey said.

Lindsey told the News-Sun that Barron was never arrested but was issued a summons for the charges.

“Just because he was the superintendent that signed off on it, he was indicted,” said Lindsey. “When you get indicted, you get arrested. … In this case that didn’t happen. He will not be arrested, because they understand that he just signed the paperwork here. It’s like a technical violation.”

If convicted, Barron could spend up to 18 months in jail and pay a fine of $5,000, according to Lindsey.

According to court documents, Barron has been the principal of Lovington Sixth Grade Academy for the last three years. He has been employed in New Mexico schools for more than 20 years.

The documents said Barron has no criminal history.