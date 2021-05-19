New Mexico officials cite progress in vaccinating students

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The head of the New Mexico Public Education Department said Wednesday that progress is being made when it comes to vaccinating the state’s middle and high school students now that eligibility has been expanded to include those 12 and older.
Education Secretary Ryan Stewart said during a briefing with reporters that more than 27,000 children between the ages of 12 and 18 are now fully vaccinated. Nearly 13,800 students have received at least one shot and more are scheduled.