New Mexico hospitals to resume patient visitations

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — As the number of confirmed coronavirus cases has declined statewide, hospitals in New Mexico have started to loosen restrictions that kept family and friends from visiting patients.

“It’s all about the safety for the patients. Safe for the patient, safe for the staff at the hospital,” said Robert Underwood, chief medical officer at San Juan Regional Medical Center. Underwood said the move could help patients in the healing process.

San Juan Regional Medical Center has announced that patients who have not tested positive for COVID-19 will be allowed one visitor. Visitations are still prohibited for patients who have tested positive.

Visitation hours start as early as Monday at San Juan Regional Medical Center, KOAT-TV reported.

Lovelace Medical Center, Presbyterian and the University of New Mexico Hospital have also announced similar visitation policies with only one visit each day with facial covering requirements, the Albuquerque Journal reported.

Visitors will be screened for fever and other health conditions and must stay in the patient’s room.

The state recorded 128 patient hospitalizations with COVID-19 on Friday, its lowest since April 24, health officials said.

“We are reaping the rewards now of a lot of proactive behavior in the state that has minimized the spread of the disease and we’re seeing that in our hospitals. And as the census has come down for COVID-19 positive patients, it’s not putting as much of a strain on us,” said Troy Greer, CEO of Lovelace Medical Center and the Heart Hospital of New Mexico.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. But for some — especially older adults and people with existing health problems — it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.