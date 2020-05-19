New Mexico governor rejects call to lift virus restrictions

FILE - In this April 15, 2020, file photo, New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham puts on her face mask when not speaking during an update on the COVID-19 outbreak in the state during a news conference in the state Capitol in Santa Fe, N.M.

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Tuesday defended her response to the coronavirus pandemic from calls by Republican lawmakers who want her to remove enforced business restrictions.

In a letter, Lujan Grisham responded to 13 state senators who want the governor to provide only safety guidelines.

The first-term Democratic governor says demands for an immediate, full-scale reopening of the economy are reckless, ignore effective health precautions and will only serve to inflame misinformed public opinion and risk further illness and likely death.

Lujan Grisham recently eased an emergency health order, allowing many businesses to reopen their doors to customers at a fraction of full capacity to avoid crowding and transmission of COVID-19.

Tougher restrictions remain in place for dine-in restaurant service, gyms and hair salons, while face covering are required for everyone in public places with exceptions for outdoor exercise and eating.

Lujan Grisham says she has outlined a plan to move even those high-risk businesses back into operation in the near future based on progress in limiting transmission of the coronavirus.

Republican lawmakers including state Senate minority leader Stuart Ingle of Portales say recent state health orders and unrelenting state budget shortfalls are having a disastrous effect on the economy.

Separately, an advisory council to the governor on Tuesday issued a list of safe practices tailored to a variety of businesses, youth recreational programs and houses of worship. Suggestions include the installation of vapor shields at cash registers and entrance-way screenings for fever as a symptom of COVID-19 infection.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.

There have been more than 6,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide and at least 270 related deaths.