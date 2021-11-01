New Mexico cities vote on retaining progressive mayors MORGAN LEE AND SUSAN MONTOYA BRYAN, Associated Press Nov. 1, 2021 Updated: Nov. 1, 2021 11:40 p.m.
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Voters in New Mexico's largest city and the state capital of Santa Fe were deciding Tuesday whether to reelect progressive mayors or to back more conservative challengers within the Democratic Party.
Tuesday's local elections are a preamble to statewide and congressional contests in 2022, when Democrats hope to prolong their hold on all statewide offices, including governor and majorities in the Legislature.
