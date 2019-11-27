New Mexico braces for more wind, wintery weather

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Road crews are preparing for wintery conditions that will move across New Mexico over the next couple of days.

Forecasters with the National Weather Service in Albuquerque say precipitation will increase across the state Wednesday into Thursday with some parts seeing rain, snow, sleet and freezing rain.

East central to southeastern areas will likely see a mix of precipitation, leading to slick and treacherous travel conditions.

Gusty winds were reported around the state Tuesday.

In New Mexico’s most populated area, Bernalillo County officials say road crews will be on-call during the Thanksgiving holiday. Officials also are urging residents to prepare for the inclement weather.

The state’s largest electric provider, PNM, is encouraging people to put together emergency kits with snow removal tools, coats, hats, gloves and blankets.