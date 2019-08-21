New Mexico agency: Lung disease possible linked with vaping

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The New Mexico Department of Health is investigating possible cases of lung disease associated with vaping and recommends against using vaping cartridges containing an active ingredient of marijuana.

The department said in a statement Wednesday that a 29-year-old Albuquerque area man has been determined to have lung disease associated with vaping and that three additional cases are under investigation.

The department also says all of those people reporting using vaping cartridges and that those cartridges might have contained cannabinol , an active ingredient of marijuana.

According to the department, similar cases have been reported in at least 14 other states and federal and state agencies are investigating possible causes.

The department urged health providers to report cases of lung disease possibly associated with vaping.