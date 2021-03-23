New Mexico Legislature assigns $1B in federal relief funds MORGAN LEE, Associated Press March 23, 2021 Updated: March 23, 2021 3:43 p.m.
1 of5 New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham hails the Legislature's accomplishments and calls for a special legislative in session in the coming weeks to approval recreational cannabis legalization in Santa Fe, N.M., at the close of a 60-day legislative session on Saturday, March 20, 2021. The Democrat-led Legislature has charted an economic exit from the COVID-19 pandemic and checked off progressive priorities on policing reforms, abortion rights, medical aid in dying and child poverty. Morgan Lee/AP Show More Show Less
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico's Legislature is asserting its budgetary authority over $1.6 billion in new federal aid that dwarfs year-to-year spending adjustments, setting an agenda for economic recovery that Gov. Lujan Grisham could challenge with her veto pen.
Congress and President Joe Biden approved the $1.9 trillion relief package this month that funnels billions of dollars directly to New Mexico's state government, school districts and local governments.