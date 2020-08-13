New Mexico History Museum, monument vandalized in Santa Fe

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A statue honoring a 20th Century Hispanic priest and World War II veteran has been vandalized along with the New Mexico History Museum walls in an apparent attack to honor an anniversary where Indigenous people revolted against early Spanish settlers.

The vandalism took place Monday on the 340th anniversary of the Pueblo Revolt and appears to be connected to protests targeting Spanish colonial monuments in New Mexico.

Photos show the bronze statue of Fray Angélico Chávez was hit with red paint. The walls of the museum were painted to say “1680 Land Back” in red.

Chávez served as a major in the U.S. Army in World War II and the Korean War and was a priest, poet, historian, archivist, artist, author, biographer, and genealogist. He developed theories about the origins of the Pueblo Revolt that some consider revisionist history.

The New Mexico History Museum, located on the historic plaza in downtown Santa Fe, tell New Mexico’s story from prehistoric times to the present.

New Mexico State Police spokesman Dusty Franciso says the case is under investigation.

No arrests have been made.