New Mexico DA gets grant for prosecutor to target gun crimes

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The federal government is providing a $278,000 grant to a New Mexico district attorney's office to hire a full-time local prosecutor to try firearms cases in federal court.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for New Mexico announced Friday that the grant was awarded to the office of District Attorney Lemuel L. Martinez of the 13th Judicial District.

The district includes Cibola, Sandoval and Valencia counties.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said the grant supports efforts to reduce violence as part of initiatives across the country.

Martinez said state prosecutors face significant challenges in going after dangerous offenders and he said the grant provides an incentive for state and local law enforcement to work with federal authorities.