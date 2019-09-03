New Mexico Borderscene Film Festival to offer online option

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — Organizers say the Borderscene Film Festival is set to return for a second year in New Mexico with the option to view films online.

The Las Cruces Sun News reported Monday that the festival in Las Cruces is scheduled to take place Sept. 6-9 at the Allen Theaters Cineport 10, Video 4 and Hotel Encanto de Las Cruces.

Organizers say the six-day festival's theme is "Overcoming Challenges."

Officials say they received 450 films from 48 countries and selected the top 15% for viewing.

Organizers say there are more than 75 films in the lineup. Most will be available for viewing online.

Passes for online-only viewing are being sold separately from regular festival passes.

