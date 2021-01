NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The son of a former co-owner of a New Jersey pharmacy has pleaded guilty to his role in a multimillion-dollar kickback scheme and defrauding the IRS, acting U.S. Attorney Rachael A. Honig announced Thursday.

Alex Fleyshmakher admitted to paying doctors and doctors’ employees to steer prescriptions to the now-closed Prime Aid pharmacies in Union City and New York.