New Jersey governor calls for banning e-cigarette flavors

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is recommending a ban on the sale of flavored e-cigarettes as part of the state’s response to a nationwide outbreak in illnesses tied to vaping.

The Democrat announced the proposal Thursday as part of a public report by a task force he commissioned to study vaping. One death associated with vaping has been reported in New Jersey, with more than a dozen in other states.

Murphy says the flavor ban would include menthol, in addition to other flavors that are aimed at young people. He also called for barring the online sale of e-cigarettes and vaping supplies as well as increasing penalties for retailers who knowingly sell to underage buyers.

The ban would require legislation before taking effect.