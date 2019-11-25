New Hampshire’s presidential primary is set for Feb. 11

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire’s presidential primary is set for Feb. 11, eight days after Iowa's first-in-the-nation caucuses.

New Hampshire Secretary of State Bill Gardner made the date official Monday during a statehouse news conference.

On the Democratic side, two candidates in nearby states, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, have emphasized New Hampshire’s importance to their campaigns. A third candidate geographically familiar to New Hampshire, former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick, began a primary effort earlier this month.

Former Vice President Joe Biden and South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg are among the leading Democrats placing an emphasis on New Hampshire.

In the Republican primary, former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld and former Illinois congressman Joe Walsh are attempting longshot campaigns against President Donald Trump.