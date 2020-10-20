New Hampshire restaurant fined for violating virus orders

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The attorney general’s office has fined a New Hampshire restaurant where at least 18 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in an outbreak.

Fat Katz Food and Drink restaurant has been fined $2,000 for violating emergency orders related to the coronavirus after it moved a karaoke event inside. The Hudson restaurant told authorities that it moved the event inside after receiving noise complaints and due to colder weather.

In issuing the fine, the state in a letter to the restaurant said the decision to move the event inside after being told it wasn't allowed indoors and allowing individuals to participate without bringing their own equipment not only violated the state's emergency order but also was “reckless.”

The cases linked to Fat Katz include a person who went to the restaurant while aware of their COVID-19 diagnosis when they were supposed to be in isolation, and a second person who went there when they were knowingly supposed to be in quarantine.

No one responded to a request for comment at Fat Katz.

THE NUMBERS

As of Monday, 9,746 people had tested positive for the virus in New Hampshire, an increase of several dozen cases compared with the previous day. One new death was announced, bringing the total to 468.

The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in New Hampshire has risen over the past two weeks from 67 new cases per day on Oct. 5 to 86 new cases per day on Oct. 19.

