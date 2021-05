CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The New Hampshire Department of Corrections is going to allow inmates to request in-person visits, which had been suspended during the coronavirus pandemic.

New Hampshire Public Radio reports that inmates who have been vaccinated will be able to hug their visitors. They’ll also be able to sit at the same table without remaining 6 feet (1.8 meters) apart. Those who haven’t been vaccinated will not be allowed those accommodations.