New Hampshire opens vaccine site; Maine reports 183 cases March 6, 2021 Updated: March 6, 2021 4:06 p.m.
1 of8 Rupert Cheney brought his dog Romo as he gets registered to get the one-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine on at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Saturday morning, March 6, 2021, in Loudon, N.H. (Geoff Forester/The Concord Monitor via AP) Geoff Forester/AP Show More Show Less
2 of8 A New Hamsphire resident gets ready to receive the Johnson & Johnson one-dose COVID-19 vaccine at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon, N.H. on Saturday, March 6, 2021. The state hopes to have 12,000 residents vaccinated by Monday afternoon at the site. (Geoff Forester/The Concord Monitor via AP) Geoff Forester/AP Show More Show Less 3 of8
4 of8 New Hampshire state officials monitor traffic as residents make their way off the track at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway to get vaccinated on Saturday morning, March 6, 2021, in Loudon, N.H. The state was hoping to have 12,000 people vaccinated at the track by Monday afternoon. (Geoff Forester/The Concord Monitor via AP) Geoff Forester/AP Show More Show Less
5 of8 New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu holds a news conference outside of the COVID-19 vaccination tent at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway on Saturday, March 6, 2021. The hope is to have 12,000 people vaccinated with the new Johnson & Johnson one-dose variety by the end of Monday. (Geoff Forester/The Concord Monitor via AP) Geoff Forester/AP Show More Show Less 6 of8
7 of8 Vehicles line up as people get registered for the Johnson and Johnson one-dose vaccine at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon, N.H., Saturday morning, March 6, 2021. The state hopes to have 12,000 people vaccinated at the speedway by Monday afternoon. (Geoff Forester/The Concord Monitor via AP) Geoff Forester/AP Show More Show Less
8 of8
LOUDON, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu on Saturday toured a mass vaccination site at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon as the state kicked off a three-day vaccination push with the goal of giving Johnson & Johnson shots to about 12,000 people.
Sununu said the state was able to move up to this weekend vaccines for individuals, most of whom were originally scheduled to receive their shots in April.