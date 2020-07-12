New Hampshire offers apprentice hunting license for fall

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Aspiring hunters who couldn't complete a required education course because of the coronavirus pandemic this spring have another option: an apprentice license.

Traditional in-person hunter education courses have been canceled for the year because of the virus. While the state Fish and Game department has switched to online classes, participants still have to attend an in-person field day. Those slots are filling up fast, but officials say an apprentice license could be another route.

Those who purchase apprentice licenses can hunt under the guidance of an experienced hunter without having to take the education course.