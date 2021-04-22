New Hampshire advances some police, racial justice reforms

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Nearly a year after George Floyd's killing, efforts to enact police and racial justice reforms in New Hampshire are moving forward, with some exceptions.
Republican Gov. Chris Sununu created a law enforcement accountability commission last summer, and many of its recommendations have been implemented via executive order, including overhauling the state's police training standards, requiring state troopers to wear body cameras and establishing a public integrity unit within the state's Department of Justice.