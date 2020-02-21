New GOP candidate for Congress in Kansas proposes moon base

LEAWOOD, Kan. (AP) — A former engineering firm executive who believes the U.S. should build a base on the moon to assist with an eventual mission to Mars is running for the Kansas congressional seat in the Kansas City area.

The Kansas City Star reports that Mike Beehler confirmed Friday that he is a candidate for the Republican nomination in the 3rd District. The seat is held by freshman Democratic Rep. Sharice Davids.

The 60-year-old Beehler is a former vice president of Kansas City engineering firm Burns & McDonnell. He splits his time between Kansas and Florida but last week changed his voter registration to Kansas.

He also pointed to space exploration as an important policy goal and said a reinvigorated space program would inspire kids to study math and science.

Beehler ran unsuccessfully for Congress in 1992 as a Republican in Arizona.

Three other GOP candidates already are running for the right to challenge Davids.

They are Amanda Adkins, a former Kansas Republican Party chairwoman and medical records firm Cerner Corp. executive on leave; Adrienne Vallejo Foster, a regional U.S. Small Business Administration official, and Sara Hart Weir, former president and CEO of the National Down Syndrome Society.