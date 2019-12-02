New England bracing for second round of winter storm

BOSTON (AP) — Round two of a one-two wintry punch could leave a foot of snow in some parts of southern New England, just a day after the first round of the storm dropped 12 inches or more in some areas.

The National Weather Service on Monday predicted that the Boston area could get 7 inches of snow with lower amounts to the south and into Rhode Island and Connecticut.

Communities north of Boston, including Newburyport, could see a foot in the storm expected to reach its peak Tuesday morning, snarling the morning commute.

Elevated areas of western Massachusetts and western Connecticut could also see higher snowfall totals.

Rowe in western Massachusetts received 16 inches of snow from the storm that started Sunday night, while Methuen, Hawley and Winchendon got 13 inches.