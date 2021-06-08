New Belarusian law threatens protesters with years in prison YURAS KARMANAU, Associated Press June 8, 2021 Updated: June 8, 2021 9:55 a.m.
1 of9 CORRECTING DATE - Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko listens to his son, President of the Belarusian National Olympic Committee Viktor Lukashenko in Minsk, Belarus, Tuesday June 8, 2021. (Sergei Shelega/BelTA Pool Photo via AP, File) Sergei Shelega/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 CORRECTING DATE - Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko listens to his son, President of the Belarusian National Olympic Committee Viktor Lukashenko in Minsk, Belarus, Tuesday, June 8, 2021. (Sergei Shelega/BelTA Pool Photo via AP, File) Sergei Shelega/AP Show More Show Less 3 of9
4 of9 Protesters hold a banner reading "You know what to do" , and old Belarusian national flags during a protest demanding freedom for political prisoners in Belarus near Medininkai, Lithuanian-Belarusian border crossing east of Vilnius, Lithuania, Tuesday, June 8, 2021. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has signed a law that threatens demonstrators with years in prison. It was the latest move in a relentless crackdown on protests against his rule. The law, which was signed Tuesday, envisages a prison sentence of up to three years for the participants in unsanctioned protests who had faced sanctions for joining them on at least two occasions over a year. Mindaugas Kulbis/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 A protester holds a banner reading "Lukashenko - terrorist", old Belarusian and Lithuanian national flags during a protest demanding freedom for political prisoners in Belarus near Medininkai, Lithuanian-Belarusian border crossing east of Vilnius, Lithuania, Tuesday, June 8, 2021. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has signed a law that threatens demonstrators with years in prison. It was the latest move in a relentless crackdown on protests against his rule. The law, which was signed Tuesday, envisages a prison sentence of up to three years for the participants in unsanctioned protests who had faced sanctions for joining them on at least two occasions over a year. Mindaugas Kulbis/AP Show More Show Less 6 of9
7 of9 Protesters hold banners reading "You know what to do" , "Lukashenko - terrorist" and old Belarusian national flags during a protest demanding freedom for political prisoners in Belarus near Medininkai, Lithuanian-Belarusian border crossing east of Vilnius, Lithuania, Tuesday, June 8, 2021. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has signed a law that threatens demonstrators with years in prison. It was the latest move in a relentless crackdown on protests against his rule. The law, which was signed Tuesday, envisages a prison sentence of up to three years for the participants in unsanctioned protests who had faced sanctions for joining them on at least two occasions over a year. Mindaugas Kulbis/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 Protesters hold banners reading "You know what to do" , "Lukashenko - terrorist" and old Belarusian national flags during a protest demanding freedom for political prisoners in Belarus near Medininkai, Lithuanian-Belarusian border crossing east of Vilnius, Lithuania, Tuesday, June 8, 2021. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has signed a law that threatens demonstrators with years in prison. It was the latest move in a relentless crackdown on protests against his rule. The law, which was signed Tuesday, envisages a prison sentence of up to three years for the participants in unsanctioned protests who had faced sanctions for joining them on at least two occasions over a year. Mindaugas Kulbis/AP Show More Show Less
9 of9
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Belarus' authoritarian president on Tuesday signed a law that threatens demonstrators with years in prison — the latest move in a relentless crackdown on protests against his rule.
The law envisages a prison sentence of up to three years for the participants in unsanctioned protests who had faced sanctions for joining them on at least two occasions over a year. Previously, taking part in unauthorized demonstrations was punishable by fines or brief jail terms ranging from several days to two weeks.