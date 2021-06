3 1 of 3 Contributed photo Show More Show Less 2 of 3 Contributed photo Show More Show Less 3 of 3





New American Legion Post 86 officers in Wilton were recently elected during the Post’s regular meeting on Tuesday, June 8 for 2021-22.

New Commander Paul Niche, Sr. Vice-Commander Tom Moore, Sgt. at arms Jeff Turner, Chaplain Frank Dunn, Service Officer Bob Mecozzi, and the re election of current Jr. Vice-Commander Alex Ruskewich, Adjutant & Historian Tom Moore, Finance Officer Sean McNeill, and Judge Advocate Don Hazzard are the new slate in charge of the comfy and quaint post in Wilton Center.