The American Legion Post 86 in Wilton recently held its Installation of Officers ceremony at the Post, on Tuesday, July 13. Newly elected, on Saturday, July 10, Department and State Commander Jeff DeClerck was the installing officer, assisted by designated Sgt.-at-Arms Mike Kellett.

This is the traditional ceremony that charges each of the new or reelected officers with the duties of their position. This was Commander DeClerck’s first official installation as Department Commander.