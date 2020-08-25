Nevada to seek $300 weekly jobless aid, won't add $100

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Nevada is making plans to funnel $300 a week in federal coronavirus pandemic relief funds to out-of-work state residents, but won't add another $100, Gov. Steve Sisolak and state unemployment officials announced Tuesday.

The state Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation said it will ask the Federal Emergency Management Agency to add Nevada to the lost wages aid program created earlier this month by President Donald Trump.

“Nevada ... anticipates not being able to contribute the additional $100 per week due to budget concerns," the governor, a Democrat, said in a statement.

The department said qualified applicants probably won’t begin receiving payments until at least four to six weeks after FEMA approves the state request for temporary disaster relief. Payments would be retroactive to Aug. 1, it said.

Only idled workers getting $100 or more in unemployment insurance benefits, or gig and contract workers receiving Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, will be eligible for the $300 payments. Applicants will have to certify they're unemployed or partially unemployed due to COVID-19 economic disruptions.

The new Lost Wages Assistance program replaced the expired Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program, which began in March and paid an extra $600 per week to unemployment benefits recipients.