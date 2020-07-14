Nevada school district pushes school reopening to Aug. 24

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada's Clark County School District received approval from the state Department of Education to delay the start of the school year until Aug. 24.

District Superintendent Jesus Jara announced the scheduling change during a town hall event Monday, The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.

Clark County is the nation’s fifth-largest school district, serving 320,000 students in Las Vegas and neighboring communities, the district’s website said.

The remainder of the district’s reopening strategy awaits approval by the state, which must review plans to restart classes using updated health regulations following the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

The reopening plan conditionally approved by the Clark County School Board last week will return to the board for further discussion if approved by the state.

The school district was considering a blended learning model, while Jara said full-time distance education was also a possibility in Clark County.

A blended model calls for one group of students to attend in-person classes while another group participates in distance learning.

Details would be determined by the superintendent and the board in conjunction with recommendations from health officials, Jara said.

