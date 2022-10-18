Nevada's 'Reid Machine' staring down tough test in midterms

Democrats in Nevada hold both U.S. Senate seats, the governor's mansion and three of its four U.S. House seats. The state hasn't backed a Republican presidential candidate since 2004.
But as this year's midterm elections approach, the party's grip on power is under threat. Catherine Cortez Masto has been called the most vulnerable Democrat in the Senate. Gov. Steve Sisolak is facing a spirited reelection challenge from Republican Joe Lombardo. And the GOP could pick up two House seats in Nevada, which would put the party well on its way to regaining the majority in Washington.