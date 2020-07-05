Nevada reports 843 additional COVID-19 cases, 4 more deaths

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Nevada health officials reported 843 more confirmed cases of coronavirus on Sunday and four more known deaths.

The cumulative number of statewide COVID-19 cases now is 22,418 with 534 known deaths.

That’s 1,700 more patients since July 2 when the state reported 20,718 total cases of the virus.

The Nevada Department of Health and Human Services said the case counts and testing data may be artificially low Saturday through Sunday due to limited lab capacity on weekends and limited weekend reporting.

But Nevada has reported its five largest single-day increases for COVID-19 cases in the past two weeks.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks.

But for some — especially older adults and people with existing health problems — it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.