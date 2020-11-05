Nevada reports 1,068 new COVID-19 cases, 7 additional deaths

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Nevada health officials on Wednesday reported 1,068 new COVID-19 cases and seven additional deaths.

It’s the fourth time in less than two weeks that the state has reported more than 1,000 new coronavirus cases in a day.

Five of the seven deaths were in Clark County, the state’s largest that includes metro Las Vegas.

Nevada Department of Health and Human Services officials said the total number of coronavirus cases now is 104,093 since the pandemic started with 1,814 known deaths.

Gov. Steve Sisolak has urged residents follow public health guidance, including wearing face coverings, practicing social distancing, avoiding large crowds and washing hands frequently.

The number of infections is thought to be far higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks.

But for some — especially older adults and people with existing health problems — it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.