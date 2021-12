LAS VEGAS (AP) — A disturbance among inmates resulted in fires and minor injuries Wednesday at a medium-security prison in southern Nevada, but but no one was hospitalized and no significant damage resulted, a state corrections official said.

Police and firefighters were summoned about 1 p.m. from Las Vegas to Southern Desert Correctional Center near Indian Springs, but calls were canceled before responders completed the 20-minute drive, police and Clark County spokesmen said.