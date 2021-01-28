Nevada officials: Jobless benefits office overhaul complete

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada’s troubled unemployment benefits program has been overhauled, and a “tsunami” of claims spurred by pandemic layoffs have largely been sorted, officials said Thursday.
With unemployment office staff more than quadrupled, $8.3 billion in benefits paid out and some 300,000 families now receiving benefits, Elisa Cafferata, the new director of the Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation, said an oversight panel headed by former Democratic state lawmaker Barbara Buckley achieved its aim and will be dissolved.