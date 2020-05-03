Nevada now has 5,423 coronavirus cases with 257 known deaths

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada now has 112 more coronavirus cases and three additional deaths, pushing the known dead total to 257, state health officials said Sunday.

Department of Health and Human Services officials said Nevada has 5,423 cases of COVID-19 as of Sunday morning with 4,274 of them in Clark County, the state’s most populous that includes the Las Vegas metro area.

They said more than 45,000 Nevadans had been tested as of Sunday with the largest number of positive cases coming from 50- to 59-year-olds.

Statistics show more than 1,000 residents in their 50s have tested positive, more than 56,000 tests have been conducted statewide and more than 39,000 people have tested negative for the coronavirus.