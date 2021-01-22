Nevada legislative session to start closed to public

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — The Nevada Legislature will limit access to the public when lawmakers convene next month to confront the coronavirus pandemic and rebalance the state budget.
Legislative Counsel Bureau Director Brenda Erdoes announced Thursday that only lawmakers, staff and a small number of reporters will be allowed in the building initially. The rules, Erdoes said in a statement, were designed to adhere to the state's COVID-19 protocols, which cap capacity and require face-covering. The public will be allowed to participate in hearings via videoconference and all proceedings will be broadcast on the Legislature's website and YouTube.