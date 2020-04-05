Nevada has 94 new coronavirus cases, pushing total to 1,836

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Nevada is reporting 94 new coronavirus cases, pushing the statewide total to 1,836, but the state Health and Human Services Department’s website shows the death toll remaining at 46.

The state had 1,742 confirmed COVID-19 cases as of Saturday.

Most of the cases and a majority of the deaths have been in Clark County, which is Nevada’s most populous and includes metro Las Vegas.

Gov. Steve Sisolak announced Saturday that the federal government has approved Nevada’s request to declare a major disaster declaration for the state.

He says that move will unlock additional federal assistance for residents affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Sisolak signed a state declaration of emergency on March 12.

That’s a required step to request a federal major disaster declaration.