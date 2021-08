ELKO, Nev. (AP) — Lawmakers in one rural northeast Nevada county have voted not to comply with a mask mandate the governor re-imposed to stem the spread of an aggressive coronavirus variant.

A crowded audience applauded the Elko County Commission vote on Wednesday to resist face coverings, the Elko Daily Free Press reported. The move applies to unincorporated areas, not the cities of Elko, Carlin, Wells and West Wendover.