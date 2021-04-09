Nevada Democrats' priorities emerge on bill deadline day

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Nevada lawmakers sped through hundreds of proposals on Friday to meet another major deadline of the 2021 legislative session, which required most bills to pass out of their first committee before Saturday to remain up for consideration.
Lawmakers advanced measures to abolish the death penalty, ban homemade guns, and permit cannabis lounges, but proposals about gas appliances and zoning changes did not receive votes in committees on Friday. Unless lawmakers approve exemptions or reintroduce ideas by amending entire bills, these proposals will not receive further consideration in 2021.