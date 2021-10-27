Network ready to give COVID-19 shots to young Minnesotans

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Gov. Tim Walz said Wednesday the state has a strong network of health care providers and others who are ready to administer the COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine to children ages 5 to 11 once final federal recommendations are issued next week.

A Food and Drug Administration advisory panel on Tuesday voted to back Pfizer's low dose vaccine for children. The FDA isn’t bound by the panel’s recommendation and is expected to make its own decision within days. If the FDA concurs, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will have to decide whether to recommend the shots and which youngsters should get them.