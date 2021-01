Dale Gerhard/AP

Nesting pairs of bald eagles were found last year in all 21 New Jersey counties, something never before documented in more than 40 years of monitoring by wildlife officials and volunteers, according to a report released Thursday.

The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection released the report revealing that researchers found a record 220 nesting pairs of eagles that produced 307 young last year. An additional 28 pairs were tracked at nests but did not lay eggs.