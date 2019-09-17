Need a coat? Wilton church has got them

Wilton Congregational Church will once again hold its annual coat drive this fall. Any family that needs a coat for the winter season may submit a request to Wilton Social Services.

There are forms in the social services office that may be filled out with a name, gender, age if coat is for a child, style preference such as down jacket or full-length coat, and phone number. Volunteers at the church will try to match each request as closely as possible.

Requests should be returned to Lauren Hughes or Debbie Wolyniec in the social services office by Tuesday, Oct. 15. For more information, call 203-834-6238.