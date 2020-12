OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska saw a sudden uptick in new coronavirus cases on Thursday, but the number is still below the record highs set last month, according to the state's tracking portal.

The state reported 1,516 new cases on Wednesday, up from 932 the previous day. The number of people hospitalized with the virus in Nebraska increased as well to 544 on Wednesday, up from 517 the previous day.