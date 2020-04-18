Nebraska sees coronavirus cases rise 6.8%, surpassing 1,100

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska has seen its number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus surpass 1,100, with a jump of 6.8% in a day.

The state Department of Health and Human Services reported Saturday that the Nebraska had another 72 confirmed coronavirus cases since Friday morning, bringing the total to 1,138.

The state's number of COVID-19-related deaths remained at 24.

The biggest hotspot was Hall County in central Nebraska, home to Grand Island and the fourth most-populous county in the state. The state health department reported that it had 293 confirmed cases

That's more than the number of cases in Douglas County in eastern Nebraska, home to Omaha and a quarter of the state's population. It had 266 confirmed cases.

Red Willow County in southwest Nebraska, home to about 11,000 residents, reported its first confirmed case Friday. The state health department said it was a man in his 30s.

